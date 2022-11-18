Thibodeaux (illness) doesn't carry an injury designation heading into Sunday's game against the Lions, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Thibodeaux began Week 11 prep with a missed practice Wednesday and a limited session Thursday due to an illness, but he's since returned in full Friday and expects to handle his usual starting linebacker role Sunday versus Detroit.
More News
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Dealing with illness•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Records first career sack•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Active in Week 3•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Questionable for Monday's game•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Limited again Thursday•
-
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Will sit again•