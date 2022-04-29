The Giants selected Thibodeaux in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, fifth overall.

Thibodeaux has had pressure on him since his days as a recruit when he was rated as the No.2 overall prospect in the 2019 cycle and he delivered despite those lofty expectations. He racked up nine sacks and 14.0 tackles for loss as a true freshman at Oregon, earning freshman All-American honors. Thibodeaux continued to produce in the following two years and registered seven sacks in nine games as a junior despite battling through an ankle injury suffered early in the year. He is light for an edge defender and his shorter arms for a player at his position (33.13 inches) raise some questions about his projection at the next level, but Thibodeaux is otherwise a standout athlete with impressive film and production. If New York focuses on his strengths as a pass-rusher, Thibodeaux will develop into a solid pro.