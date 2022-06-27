Thibodeaux (hip) said, "I'm fully healthy -- I'll be ready to go for training camp," during an interview with NFL Network on Monday, Brooke Cersosimo of NFL.com reports.

Thibodeaux sustained a minor hip injury during spring practice, which resulted in him wearing a non-contact jersey for OTAs and minicamp. However, it doesn't look like the issue will hinder the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft from making an impact in Week 1. He racked up nine sacks and 14 tackles for loss as a true freshman at Oregon, but he struggled to stay on the field during his final two collegiate seasons.