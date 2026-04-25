The Giants selected Fields in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 74th overall.

The Giants traded up with the Browns for the 74th pick in order to bring Fields into a wide receiver room that lost Wan'Dale Robinson to the Titans in free agency but features Malik Nabers (knee) and Darius Slayton. Fields spent the first four years of his college career with Virginia before transferring to Notre Dame in 2025, though he saw his production dip in his lone season with the Fighting Irish, finishing with 36 catches for 630 yards and five touchdowns across 12 games. Fields is a physical wideout with a 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame that he can use to his advantage against smaller corners, but he also displayed his speed with a 6.98-second three-cone time at the NFL Combine. He has the size and catch radius to serve as a competent WR2 for the Giants behind Nabers.