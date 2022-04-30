The Giants selected McFadden in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 146th overall.

The first of back-to-back picks for the Giants early in the fifth, New York honed in on the linebacker out of Indiana. McFadden lived in opposing backfields while with the Hoosiers, racking up 37 tackles for loss and 14.0 sacks in four seasons. He had double-digit tackles for loss in each of his final three seasons. McFadden did not test at the combine but ran a 4.62 in the 40 at his pro day at 234 pounds. He can get after the passer in Don Martindale's blitz-heavy scheme.