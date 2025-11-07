default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Friday that McFadden (foot) is not ready to return from the injured reserve list, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

The 25-year-old was placed on IR and underwent foot surgery after sustaining an injury in the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Commanders. While he remains sidelined, Darius Muasau (ankle) and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles are expected to have expanded roles on New York's defense.

More News