Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Friday that McFadden (foot) is not ready to return from the injured reserve list, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

The 25-year-old was placed on IR and underwent foot surgery after sustaining an injury in the Giants' Week 1 loss to the Commanders. While he remains sidelined, Darius Muasau (ankle) and Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles are expected to have expanded roles on New York's defense.