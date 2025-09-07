McFadden suffered a leg injury during Sunday's game against the Commanders, but it appears he did not suffer any structural damage, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

McFadden appeared to suffer a severe leg injury after he was carted off the field, but early X-rays have come back negative. That's good news for the Giants and the 2022 fifth-rounder, but he'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury and whether he has a chance at playing against the Cowboys in Week 2.