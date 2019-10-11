Ellison secured three of seven targets for 30 yards in the Giants' 35-14 loss to the Patriots on Thursday.

Ellison filled in as the starter for Evan Engram (knee), but as his final line indicates, the veteran tight end was modestly involved overall. Ellison was also the intended target on Daniel Jones' third interception of the night, which short-circuited a six-play, 48-yard drive that opened the second half. Ellison will return to his reserve tight end role as soon as Engram is healthy, which could be a week from Sunday in a Week 7 battle against the Cardinals.