Barkley (knee) said Monday that he doesn't know if he'll be ready to practice next week when the Giants start training camp, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Barkley said he doesn't intend to be evasive, yet he's still avoiding any discussion of a timeline for return to practice/play. When asked about Week 1, he echoed his response from earlier in July, reiterating that he still doesn't know. Common sense dictates that he'll be either limited or absent when the Giants begin practicing at training camp, but that doesn't necessarily mean he won't be ready for the regular-season opener. Barkley is returning from late-October surgery to repair an ACL tear that was accompanied by meniscus and MCL damage in his right knee.