Barkley carried 13 times for 101 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Eagles. He also caught seven passes for an additional 41 yards and a touchdown in the 25-22 loss.

Barkley was outstanding in the first half, scoring rushing and receiving touchdowns while racking up over 100 scrimmage yards. He received considerably less work in the second half and wasn't nearly as effective, which is somewhat hard to fathom considering his team in enjoyed a lead heading into the fourth quarter. While he could have had an even bigger day, Barkley still managed another excellent performance and is now up to 12 total touchdowns this season. He'll look to build on this effort next Sunday against the Bears.