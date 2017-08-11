Draughn (ankle) intensified his rehab this week, but he's still falling behind Orleans Darkwa in the competition for a roster spot, NJ.com's Dan Duggan reports.

Coming off summer ankle surgery, the 29-year-old journeyman has already missed the first two weeks of training camp and presumably won't be available any sooner than the third or fourth week of the preseason. With Paul Perkins, Shane Vereen (leg) and fourth-round rookie Wayne Gallman all expected to make the team, Draughn is left to compete with Darkwa for one spot, which may come down to special teams value. It isn't clear if Draughn will be available at any point during training camp to make his case.