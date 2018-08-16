Rudolph (undisclosed) didn't practice Wednesday, Ryan Dunleavy of NJ.com reports.

It's unclear what's bothering Rudolph, but he'll need a quick recovery in order to secure a spot on the 53-man roster. The second-year pro caught eight passes on 21 targets for 101 yards and zero touchdowns over seven games in 2017. Special teams may be Rudolph's best route to a spot on the squad.

