Travis Rudolph: Tears ACL
Rudolph tore his ACL at Wednesday's practice and has been placed on practice squad injured reserve, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.
Rudolph will miss the rest of the season and assumedly attempt to recover in time for 2019 training camp, where he will be fighting for a 53-man roster spot.
