Tracy said Tuesday that he suffered a hip contusion/stinger during Monday's loss at New England, but he expects to be "fine," Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Tracy endured a hard hit in the fourth quarter and couldn't much weight on his left leg as he was assisted to the sideline. He then was carted to the locker room before the Giants deemed him questionable to return. That marked the end of Tracy's night, leaving him with 10 carries for 36 yards and one catch (on one target) for minus-3 yards. Meanwhile, fellow RB Devin Singletary had his most-productive outing of the season with 15 touches for 102 yards from scrimmage and one TD. New York has a Week 14 bye on tap, which may afford Tracy enough time to get back to 100 percent. In the end, though, both Tracy and Singletary have regular roles in the offense and likely need the other to cede snaps to truly provide consistent results on game days.