Olszewski was released by the Giants on Wednesday, Dan Salomone of the team's official site reports.

The wide receiver signed with New York in late July after spending most of 2024 on the club's injured reserve list. Olszewski recorded over 300 punt-return yards and over 400 kick-return yards in both the 2020 and '21 campaigns with New England, and his success as a returner was expected to give him a chance to compete for a role with the Giants, but it was not enough to earn him a spot. Now, the former Patriot, Steeler and Giant will have to look elsewhere for his next opportunity.