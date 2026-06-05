Jaguars' Brian Thomas: Improving chemistry with QB1

Thomas has demonstrated increased chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence during spring practices, Michael DiRocco of ESPN reports.

Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said during OTAs the coaching staff is "trying to get a true connection" established between Thomas and Lawrence that the tandem "didn't quite have last spring or training camp." Coen said he's been "very pleased" with how Thomas has approached the early portion f the offseason, while Lawrence said he and the wideout have "put a lot of work in throughout all spring really of just trying to get the timing down, the chemistry, [...] and it's starting to pay off." As a rookie, the 2024 first-rounder burst onto the scene with a 87-1,282-10 line, though much of that came with then-backup Mac Jones under center. Thomas then took a notable step back in 2025, tallying 48-707-2 across 14 regular-season appearances. If Thomas is indeed able to improve his rapport with Lawrence and clean up the issues with avoided contact and dropped passes that plagued him last year, he could still boast the highest upside of any of Jacksonville's pass catchers, though Coen's willingness to spread the ball around implies hefty target competition.