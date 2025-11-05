Lewis (shoulder) was not spotted at Wednesday's practice, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Lewis was forced out of Jacksonville's narrow Week 9 win over the Raiders early due to a shoulder issue, and it looks like his availability for Sunday's road matchup against the Texans is uncertain as a result. After Lewis' early departure versus Las Vegas and with Travis Hunter (knee) on IR, Jarrian Jones stepped into a starting role on defense and tallied a season-high 10 tackles (six solo) plus one pass defensed.