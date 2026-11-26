The Jaguars designated Mekari (back) to return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Mekari now has a 21-day window for the Jaguars to return him to the active roster. The right guard returned to practice as a limited participant. If Mekari can upgrade to a full participant by Friday's session, there is a chance he could be activated for Sunday's game against the Titans. The Jaguars could just as easily take it slow with the veteran offensive lineman to ensure he is healthy and ready for his return to the field, so Ezra Cleveland may be in line for another start at right guard.