Etienne rushed 14 time for 53 yards and two touchdowns and secured three of five targets for 24 yards in the Jaguars' 31-24 win over the Saints on Thursday night.

Etienne found the end zone from two and 17 yards out in the first and second quarters, respectively, giving him his third consecutive multi-touchdown game. The third-year back did often find running room at a premium against a tough Saints defensive front seven, as he gained just 36 yards on the 13 other carries outside of his second scoring scamper. Etienne has been at 55 rushing yards or less in three of his last four games, but his recent touchdown barrage has his fantasy stock surging heading into a Week 8 road matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 29.