Brooks (knee) reverted to the Cowboys' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

Brooks played four snaps on offense and 17 snaps with the special-teams unit in the Cowboys' 37-22 win over the Jets in Week 5. The wide receiver didn't record any stats on offense, while he added a tackle in punt coverage. Additionally, he suffered an apparent knee injury in the fourth quarter of the contest, and he was considered questionable to return, Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com reports.

