Carter signed on with Atlanta's practice squad Sunday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
The 26-year-old made 11 appearances for the Falcons during 2019, and he surely could see action intermittently throughout the 2020 campaign as well. Atlanta is deep at safety at the moment, with Keanu Neal, Damontae Kazee and Ricardo Allen each expected to play an integral role at the position, as well as fourth-round draft choice Jaylinn Hawkins waiting in the wings. Of course, during a season unlike any other due to COVID-19, a veteran like Carter provides strong insurance despite the position group appearing adequate at the moment.