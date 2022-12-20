Guarantano reverted to the Broncos' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Guarantano was elevated from the practice squad to serve as the team's No. 2 quarterback behind Brett Rypien, who started in place of Russell Wilson (concussion) for the second game in a row Sunday. However, Rypien went on to play every offensive snap, completing 21 of his 26 passes for 197 yards and one touchdown to one interception in this win over Arizona. Guarantano will now be eligible for one more elevation from the practice squad, though it's unlikely this will happen if Wilson returns against the Rams on Christmas Day.
More News
-
Broncos' Jarrett Guarantano: Will be available vs. Arizona•
-
Jarrett Guarantano: Lands with Denver•
-
Jarrett Guarantano: Cut from Arizona's practice squad•
-
Jarrett Guarantano: Sticks with practice squad•
-
Jarrett Guarantano: Hits waivers•
-
Cardinals' Jarrett Guarantano: In line to play in preseason opener•