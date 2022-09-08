The Cardinals signed Guarantano to the team's practice squad Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Guarantano was unable to carve out a role on the Cardinals' final 53-man roster this preseason and was waived as part of the team's final cuts Aug. 30. However, the 24-year-old will now head back to Arizona after the team signed Trace McSorley to the active roster to take the place of fellow signal-caller Colt McCoy, who also landed on injured reserve Wednesday. Guarantano should serve as the Cardinals' next-best option at quarterback in case the team sustains any more injuries at quarterback.