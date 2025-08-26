Houston waived Jordan on Tuesday.

Jordan was a sixth-round selection by the Texans in the 2024 NFL Draft. He didn't get into any regular-season games last year, as he spent most of the campaign on Houston's practice squad. Jordan was the Texans' leading rusher during the preseason slate, tallying 88 yards on 24 carries, though that's an average of just 3.7 YPC. He's a logical candidate for the team's practice squad if he clears waivers.