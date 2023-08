McNichols (hamstring) was released by the 49ers on Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

No surprise here, as McNichols was sitting at No. 5 on the running back depth chart. The 27-year-old was looking to bring his career full circle, as San Francisco drafted him in 2017. Inbetween, the journeyman has had stints with the Colts, Jaguars and Titans. It is unclear if the 49ers plan on offering him a spot on their practice squad or if the 27-year-old will need to look for a new opportunity.