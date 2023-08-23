Lazard (undisclosed) isn't expected to miss significant time due to the injury he suffered in practice Wednesday, Connor Hughes of SportsNet New York reports.

Lazard exited practice early Wednesday after making the play of the day by scoring a 30-yard touchdown over cornerback Sauce Gardner. While a specific return timeframe has yet to be established, Hughes says all indications point to this being a short-term issue for Lazard. The wide receiver will likely be kept out of Saturday's preseason finale against the Giants but should be good to go for the Sept. 11 season opener against the Bills. Upon his return, Lazard will face less competition for playing time, as fellow big-bodied receiver Corey Davis surprisingly announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, per Andy Vasquez of NJ.com.