Smith wasn't targeted in Thursday's 27-14 loss to the Patriots.

After leading all Jets wide receiver with a 67 percent snap share in Week 10, Smith was on the field for just nine snaps (16 percent) in Thursday's loss. Adonai Mitchell made his Jets debut and took over Smith's role as a field stretcher. Justin Fields hasn't shown much ability to complete passes more than a few yards downfield, so the Jets will likely continue to get minimal production through the air in the absence of Garrett Wilson (knee).