Head coach Aaron Glenn told reporters Wednesday that Thomas will be cleared from concussion protocol, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

It's unclear whether Thomas has already cleared protocol following Glenn's comments Wednesday, but it appears as if he'll return for the Jets' Week 12 matchup against the Ravens on Sunday. The rookie corner from Florida State has recorded 12 total tackles and four passes defensed across just nine appearances this season. He's likely to have a larger role on the Jets' defense with Sauce Gardner being dealt to the Colts in early November.