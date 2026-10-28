Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Hall (quadriceps) will be limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Hall has been sidelined for the Jets' last four games, but he'll have a decent shot at putting an end to his absence this Sunday against the Raiders if he can eventually upgrade to full practice participation by the end of the week. If Hall is available this weekend, he'll likely start but could end up working in something of a timeshare with Braelon Allen (ankle), who may have earned himself more playing time after averaging 105.3 yards from scrimmage per game over the last four contests.