Hall (quadriceps) is considered "good to go" and is expected to return to action in next Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though he was sidelined for a fifth straight game in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Raiders, Hall displayed progress in his recovery from a right quad injury by practicing on a limited practice participant throughout Week 8 prep. As long as he's able to upgrade to full activity at some point during Week 9, Hall should get the green light to play in Kansas City, but he may not be guaranteed a full workload while backup Braelon Allen has likely earned himself more opportunities by averaging 114.8 scrimmage yards per game in Hall's absence over the last five contests.