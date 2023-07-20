Hall (knee) reached 23 miles per hour while working out Thursday, Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports reports.

Coach Robert Saleh mentioned it while talking to reporters, adding that Hall looks "really good" and is trending toward being cleared for practice. The second-year pro is limited to individual drills, workouts and meetings for now, after the Jets placed him on the PUP list to start training camp. He technically can be kept on the list into the regular season, which would mean missing at least four games, but so far both Hall and Saleh have sounded optimistic about the running back's Week 1 availability. The Jets nonetheless are reported to have interest in free-agent RB Dalvin Cook, who would join a backfield that currently has Hall, Michael Carter, Zonovan Knight, fifth-round rookie Israel Abanikanda and undrafted rookie Travis Dye.