The Jets selected Hall in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 36th overall.

Hall is the first running back off the board and projects to take over as the Jets' starting running back in short order, even with impressive 2021 fourth-round pick Michael Carter already an important part of the Jets offense. At 5-foot-11, 217 pounds with a 4.39-second 40 at the combine, the former Iowa State star has a workhorse frame with big-play athleticism. The Jets should have upwards of 65 snaps per game to distribute among their running backs, and a split like 40-25 or 35-30 should be the eventual outcome between Hall and Carter. Hall was a dominant producer at Iowa State, including as a pass catcher, finishing his Cyclone career with 3,941 yards (5.5 YPC) and 50 touchdowns rushing while adding 82 receptions for 734 yards and six touchdowns in 36 career games.