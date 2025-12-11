Jets' Breece Hall: Listed as limited Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Hall mixed into positional drills after missing practice Wednesday, but he didn't quite reach full participation Thursday. Nonetheless, Hall doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Jaguars, though his fantasy managers would gain peace of mind if Hall upgrades to full participation Friday and avoids an injury designation. Isaiah Davis is Hall's top backup.
More News
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Participating in drills Thursday•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Dealing with sore knee•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Bottled up in Week 14•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Opens scoring in win over Falcons•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Leading rusher and receiver again•
-
Jets' Breece Hall: Modest production in Week 11 loss•