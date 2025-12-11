Hall (knee) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall mixed into positional drills after missing practice Wednesday, but he didn't quite reach full participation Thursday. Nonetheless, Hall doesn't appear to be in danger of missing Sunday's game against the Jaguars, though his fantasy managers would gain peace of mind if Hall upgrades to full participation Friday and avoids an injury designation. Isaiah Davis is Hall's top backup.