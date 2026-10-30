Hall (quadriceps) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

After remaining limited Thursday, Hall stayed capped in Friday's session and will head into the weekend with a chance to make his first appearance since Week 3. If he's cleared to play Sunday, the Jets could have their lead running back available again, though his practice limitations coupled with Braelon Allen's success during Hall's absence keep some uncertainty around the latter's workload.