Jets' Breece Hall: Participating in drills Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hall (knee) is taking part in positional drills Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Hall sat out practice Wednesday due to knee soreness, but he has returned to practice Thursday, though it remains to be seen if he's listed as a full participant or limited participant. He has yet to miss a game in the 2025 regular season, and Hall is tracking toward his first 1,000-yard rushing campaign, as he needs 123 yards to reach that milestone with four games to play, starting with Sunday's matchup at Jacksonville.
