Hall (quadriceps) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

After opening the week with a limited session, Hall upgraded to full participation Thursday, indicating that he's in the clear to return Sunday against the Chiefs for his first action since Week 3. Braelon Allen has thrived in the lead role during Hall's absence, and offensive coordinator Frank Reich said Thursday that the Jets intend to utilize "a mix" of the two running backs Sunday, per Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports. Hall is the superior receiving back, but Allen is averaging 5.0 yards per carry while Hall averaged just 3.2 YPC prior to getting hurt.