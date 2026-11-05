Hall (quadriceps) is participating in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall, who was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice session, was also limited throughout the week leading up to the Jets' Week 8 loss to the Raiders, which the running back sat out. While the team's coaching staff has expressed optimism that Hall will be ready to return Sunday against the Chiefs, his status will remain up in the air until he's able to practice without limitations. Thursday's participation level has yet to be revealed, but Hall's presence at practice suggests that he has at least avoided a setback.