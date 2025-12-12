Hall (knee) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall kicked off this week with no practice Wednesday due to a knee injury, but he progressed from limited Thursday to all activity Friday, clearing him to continue to lead the Jets backfield this weekend. Since the team's Week 9 bye, he's racked up 93 touches for 427 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs over the last five contests. With undrafted rookie QB Brady Cook set to start Sunday with Tyrod Taylor (groin) and Justin Fields (knee) unavailable, Hall could take on even more of the onus of New York's offense.