Hall (knee) wasn't on the field for Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Hall is thus set to be listed as a non-participant on the Jets' second straight practice report, setting up Friday's session to be an important one with regard to determining the running back's availability for Sunday's game in Miami. On Wednesday, interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich was optimistic about Hall's chances of playing Sunday, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, though that tone may have changed after the 23-year-old missed his second straight practice. If Hall can't play this weekend or is subject to a limited workload, more opportunities would open up for rookies Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis out of the backfield.