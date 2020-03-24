Play

The Jets and Perriman agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After Robby Anderson chose the Panthers earlier Tuesday, the Jets were in the market for a wide receiver. Despite being a first-round pick in 2015, Perriman made a negligible impact on the field until last year, which he capped with three consecutive 100-yard performances. He projects to be Sam Darnold's top outside threat next season, with Jamison Crowder operating out of the slot.

