Jets' Breshad Perriman: Joins Jets
The Jets and Perriman agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After Robby Anderson chose the Panthers earlier Tuesday, the Jets were in the market for a wide receiver. Despite being a first-round pick in 2015, Perriman made a negligible impact on the field until last year, which he capped with three consecutive 100-yard performances. He projects to be Sam Darnold's top outside threat next season, with Jamison Crowder operating out of the slot.
