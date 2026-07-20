Jets' Cade Klubnik: Impressing coaches

Jets coaches have been impressed by the skill set and approach of Klubnik (back) as the rookie enters training camp competing for the No. 2 job, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

Klubnik remains a young developmental option behind veteran starter Geno Smith, but's encouraging to see that he's already drawn praise from quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave, offensive coordinator Frank Reich and head coach Aaron Glenn. The Jets coaching staff appears to have confidence in Klubnik's mechanics, and the preseason will be a valuable chance for the rookie fourth-round pick to gather experience. Klubnik dealt with back tightness during the final two weeks of spring practices, so he could be eased back into action to kick off training camp.