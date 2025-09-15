Williams returned two kickoffs for 40 yards and added an 11-yard punt return in Sunday's 30-10 loss to the Bills.

Williams immediately jumped into a prominent role on special teams after signing with the Jets on Wednesday following the team's move to waive previous punt returner Xavier Gipson. Isaiah Davis had five kickoff returns, but Williams was the only player to return a punt for the Jets. Williams is unlikely to see much involvement on offense, even once he grows more familiar with his new surroundings.