Flacco completed 7 of 12 passes for 76 yards but had an interception returned for a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 preseason win over the Giants.

Flacco played four drives, leading the Jets to just three points while gifting the Giants a touchdown with an interception thrown directly to opposing linebacker Austin Calitro. With Zach Wilson (knee) still recovering from surgery, Flacco is expected to start in Week 1 versus the Ravens, his former team. While Sunday's performance wasn't particularly reassuring, Flacco is at least surrounded by a promising supporting cast that includes wideouts Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson and Corey Davis, as well as second-round tailback Breece Hall.