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Jets' Kenyon Sadiq: Still working on side field

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sadiq (hernia) is working on a side field at Tuesday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn told reporters in early August that Sadiq had suffered a setback but was still on track for Week 1. The rookie tight end hasn't rejoined practice yet, making him unlikely to play this preseason, though he's at least making progress and perhaps still has a shot to be ready for Week 1. Sadiq's prolonged absence significantly increases the odds of Mason Taylor taking most of the TE snaps early in the season.

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