Jets' Khalil Herbert: Estimated as full Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Herbert (groin) was estimated as a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
Herbert has appeared in just two games this season, logging 17 snaps on special teams. He's far off the fantasy radar.
