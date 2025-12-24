Moore recorded eight tackles (five solo) and forced a fumble Sunday in a Week 16 loss to New Orleans.

Moore's tackle total was third-highest on the Jets. He helped New York get off to a promising start when he forced a fumble that was recovered by a teammate on the second play of the game, but the Jets still went on to lose by a big margin. Moore has been quite productive of late with at least seven tackles in each of his past four games.