Kuhn will officially retire from the NFL as a member of the Packers.

After going undrafted out of Shippensburg in 2005, Kuhn followed a brief stint in Pittsburgh with a phenomenal stretch in Green Bay in which the fullback was named first-team All-Pro in 2014 and second-team All-Pro in 2011. After cutting ties with the Packers in 2016, Kuhn tried to keep his career alive in New Orleans, but he hasn't re-entered the league since finishing the 2017 season on injured reserve with a torn biceps. Kuhn will retire with over 1,300 total yards, 19 rushing touchdowns, nine receiving scores and a pair of Super Bowl rings.