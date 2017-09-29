Saints' John Kuhn: Planted on IR
Kuhn (biceps) was placed on injured reserve, Adam Kaplan of ESPN reports.
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Kuhn tore his biceps while practicing in London and will require surgery, effectively ending his season. Unless they bring in someone else on short notice, the Saints won't have a fullback available for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins.
