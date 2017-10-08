Play

Kuhn (biceps) underwent surgery Tuesday, Herbie Teope of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Kuhn's surgery was performed by Dr. James Andrews in Florida, and it will effectively keep him sidelined for the rest of the season. The 35-year-old just signed on for this season with the Saints, so whether he stays with them for another season may be an offseason decision.

