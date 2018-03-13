Jordy Nelson: Cut by Packers
The Packers released Nelson on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
At this point in his career, Nelson is Aaron Rodgers-dependent, posting no more than 35 yards in the eight games in which he played without the signal caller in 2017. While Rodgers will be back in the fold this season, Nelson's age (he'll be 33 in May) and cap figure ($12.5 million this season) likely swayed the decision-making process in Green Bay. The long-time Packer enters the open market with 69 touchdowns among his 550 receptions, but on the heels of a career-worst 9.1 YPC.
